Man sentenced for shooting, killing woman in front of her 4-year-old

DAYTON — A man who has learned his punishment for shooting and killing a woman in front of her 4-year-old daughter.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jermea Lyle was shot on Sept. 21, 2024, while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.

“Her daughter, who is now 5 years old, has not forgotten her mother, still calls on her mother, still misses her mother,” Ronetta Lyle, Jermea’s mother, told the court.

Ronetta said she is raising Jermea’s daughter.

“We still love her, we still miss her, we still think about her, we still cry over her,” Ronetta said.

Jermea and her daughter rode to do business near the airport with her boyfriend.

He was giving a friend a ride home.

They didn’t know that the friend had argued with Corbitt over $20.

Corbitt followed them from the airport to Downtown Dayton, and as they exited I-75 to US-35 west, fired at them.

It killed Jermea as she held her then 4-year-old daughter.

Corbitt did not have a criminal history.

“You threw your own life away, and you took the life of someone, and you took a mother away from a small child,” Judge Kimberly Melnick said.

Melnick sentenced Corbitt to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty.

He apologized to his own family and the Lyle family.

“I just want to share with him that our family forgives you because that’s who we are,” Ronetta said.

