Man sentenced for shooting, killing ex-girlfriend

DAYTON — A man has learned his punishment for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.

Jamartay Brown was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of the aggravated murder of a 28-year-old Montanae Davis.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and medics were called to the 700 block of Torrington Place on reports of a shooting on April 3, 2025.

In a 911 call placed before the shooting, a woman told dispatchers that an ex-boyfriend was calling her and threatening to shoot up her house and that she had two children.

When they got on the scene, police found 26-year-old Montanae Davis shot.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“The murder of Ms. Davis by this defendant was senseless and tragic. Ms. Davis’s 1-year-old and 4-year-old children, who were both in the residence at the time of the murder, were left without their mother. This defendant deserves to spend the rest of his natural life in prison,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

