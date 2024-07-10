Man sentenced after pleading guilty to producing child sex abuse material

DAYTON — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to producing child sex abuse material.

Dustin Johnson, 38, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for creating child pornography by paying women to sexually abuse minor girls on social media chats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

He paid a woman to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a live girl on social media in June 2022 and recorded the communications with a screen recorder app, saving video recordings of approximately 10 minutes and 17 minutes on separate days, court documents said.

Law enforcement found the woman and child, who were overseas. The victim was five years old and removed from the woman’s custody.

Investigators also discovered more than 24,000 child pornography files on Johnson’s hard drives, Parker’s office stated.

Johnson was arrested in February 2023 and pleaded guilty in February 2024 to producing child pornography.

