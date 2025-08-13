Man recognized for saving driver after car crashes into pond

ENON — A man was honored by local law enforcement for his life-saving actions during a crash.

On July 11, an 82-year-old man was traveling east on Spring Lake Circle when he went left of center, off the side of the road, down an embankment, and into a pond.

Todd McKee witnessed the crash and was able to pull the driver out of the car.

McKee was honored by Enon Lt. Jeff Wise, Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark, and Deputy Mark Lane.

The 82-year-old was not hurt in the crash.

