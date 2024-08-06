Man prosecutors call ‘one-man wrecking ball’ indicted on additional vandalism charges

DAYTON — A man accused of vandalizing multiple businesses in downtown Dayton is now facing more than 60 new charges.

Jack Gayhart was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on an additional 63 counts including, but not limited to, vandalism of a business, possession of criminal tools, and aggravated menacing

As News Center 7 previously reported, three businesses along E 3rd Street in Dayton were vandalized on June 5.

>> Man accused of string of vandalism near downtown Dayton formally charged

Prosecutors said that Gayhart damaged 18 different businesses, two churches, a personal vehicle, and a property owned by the city.

“This defendant is a one-man wrecking ball! He damaged property and downtown businesses, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It is a shame to see so many businesses damaged in our vibrant, revitalized downtown,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

Gayhart was initially indicted in June on several vandalism charges.

He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

A competency hearing is set for Sept. 12.









