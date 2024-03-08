Man pleads guilty for deadly shooting during argument in Dayton

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man back in September is facing jail time.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand jury indicts man for deadly Dayton shooting

Chaz Owens, 20, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were each dismissed.

>>RELATED: Man facing charges in deadly Dayton shooting

Owens was accused of shooting and killing Dontai Goddard on September 25.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 1200 block of W. First Street that afternoon on reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Goddard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

>>RELATED: Coroner IDs 21-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Police investigating shooting in Dayton

Owens was arrested on September 28 and remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21 and is facing up to 16 1/2 years in prison.

©2024 Cox Media Group