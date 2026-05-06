Man to plead guilty in fatal shooting of Ohio deputy last year

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The man accused of fatally shooting a Morrow County deputy last year has taken a plea agreement and is expected to change his plea to guilty.

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Morrow County Court of Common Pleas records filed Tuesday say Brian Wilson will plead guilty to two counts of aggravated murder in the death of deputy Daniel Sherrer, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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The agreement came with the recommended sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wilson’s trial was set to start on June 6. He will be sentenced on May 26, exactly one year after the deadly shooting, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Last year, Wilson was indicted on 14 counts. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Authorities say Wilson shot and killed Sherrer on May 26, 2025. The deputy was responding to a report of a domestic situation on County Road 26 when Wilson shot him.

Body camera video released by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office shows a neighbor walking up to and warning Sherrer that Wilson had been drinking, arguing with family members, and had a gun, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A minute later, Sherrer is seen approaching the front deck of a home where Wilson is sitting.

After Sherrer calls out “Brian,” Wilson says, “Don’t come up here.”

The footage shows Sherrer starting to back away from the staircase leading to the deck.

Wilson then continues with, “I’m (expletive) telling you right now, I’m not in the (expletive) mood.”

As he stands by the corner of the house, Sherrer uses his radio to tell deputies that Wilson has a gun and calls out “Brian” again.

“Don’t (expletive) come around that corner,” Wilson yells.

As Sherrer is heard trying to diffuse the situation, Wilson tells him, “You better just (expletive) go if you want your family to see you tomorrow.”

Less than a minute after Sherrer walked up to the desk, he was shot and killed by Wilson.

Sherrer was a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, WBNS-10 TV reported.

We will continue following this story.

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