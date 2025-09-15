Man murdered in homeless camp; Suspect arrested

CANTON, Ohio — A homeless man was shot and killed in his tent behind a Canton business on September 10, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Wernet Ct. SW, behind Renner’s Plumbing Supply, where the incident happened.

Firefighters were called to the scene due to a small propane tank that had caught fire, igniting the tent. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The victim, identified as John Michael Lee, was transported by EMS to Aultman Hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Justen Ove and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting.

Ove appeared in Canton Municipal Court on Monday morning, where his bond was continued at $1 million.

He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for his arraignment.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no further details about the relationship between Ove and Lee have been released.

