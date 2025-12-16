Man learns punishment for killing 1, shooting employee inside area Walmart

BUTLER COUNTY — A 35-year-old man learned his punishment for shooting two people inside an area Walmart store in 2022.

The Fairfield Township Police Department said Anthony Brown, of Hamilton, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, plus an additional 11 years for separate charges and specifications.

Brown pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and a gun charge in September.

“While no sentence can undo this tragedy, we hope this brings some measure of justice and peace to the victim’s family,” the department said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened at the Walmart at 3201 Princeton Road in Fairfield Township on May 26, 2022.

Adam Black, 35, of Columbus, was killed, and one other person was shot.

The shooting happened after Brown allegedly tried to steal items from the electronics section at the store.

A shopper tried to stop the suspect, but he was able to pull away and run toward the door.

A second shopper, identified as Black, then tried to stop him. Police said that Brown pulled out a handgun and shot Black.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an employee who was also in the area and tried to help was shot.

