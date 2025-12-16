Abandoned barn owl chicks rescued from grain silo in Ohio

OHIO — Staff with the Ohio Division of Wildlife recently rescued a group of abandoned barn owl chicks, according to a social media post by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The owlets were rescued near Hillsboro and taken to the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs for care and recovery.

“After thoughtful coordination with the center and the landowner, our team returned to the site to install a brand-new nest box on the silo — no easy feat on a round metal structure!" the post said.

The owlets were returned to the wild after some “creative problem-solving and teamwork.”

The department thanks the landowners, the raptor center, and everyone who helped give the owlets another chance at life.

