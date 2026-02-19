Man learns punishment after 5 kilos of drug found at local rental property

WARREN COUNTY — A 41-year-old man has learned his punishment after five kilograms of drugs were found in his Warren County rental property.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Damien Lashawn Dennis, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 14 to 19 and a half years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ex-police officer accused of sexually assaulting strip club employee while on duty in Ohio
- Celebration of life scheduled for volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion
- 17-year-old arrested after alleged car theft, multi-jurisdictional police chase
Dennis previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts of receiving stolen property.
The two trafficking charges have major drug offender specifications attached, according to Fornshell.
Dennis was arrested after driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate in Mason on Nov. 4, 2024.
During the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at his rental property in Mason and found 5 kilograms of illegal drugs.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group