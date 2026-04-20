Man killed after suspected robbery turns into shooting in Ohio city

COLUMBUS — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting after a suspected robbery in Columbus on Saturday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 300 block of South Grant Avenue downtown Columbus.

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Upon arrival, Columbus police found Damon Thompson, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to WBNS-10.

Thompson was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A second victim was found nearby and was also transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.

A Columbus police night watch commander on scene told our media partner that they believe the gunfire is connected to a robbery.

A possible suspect has been detained for questioning; however, it’s unclear whether they were arrested.

Anyone who may have information on this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

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