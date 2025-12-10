Man killed after being hit by garbage truck in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after a garbage truck hit him in Ohio early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in Columbus, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV.

The driver of a garbage truck was traveling west on Coor Road between Lockbourne Road and Parsons Road. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was standing in the road, according to Columbus Police.

The man has been identified as Kevin Courts.

A vehicle was traveling ahead of the garbage truck and veered right to avoid the man as he started to walk.

The truck attempted to veer left to avoid Mr. Courts, but he was hit and knocked to the ground, WBNS said.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

Medics transported Mr. Courts to the hospital where he died.

