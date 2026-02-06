Man injured after falling into river

NEWPORT, KY — A man was injured after he fell into a river in Northern Kentucky on Thursday.

Newport fire and medics responded around 9:20 a.m. to River City Metals in Newport, Kentucky, on a report that a man fell into the river, according to a social media post.

Fire chief Frank Peluso told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that the man was alert and conscious when he was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital.

Newport Fire and EMS said in a social media post that the icy water prevented rescue boats from accessing the patient.

The department posted a photo showing a construction crane tipped over, with its claw resting on a barge.

The man was in the water for 40 minutes, the post said.

