Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Medics transported a man to the hospital after he was shot last weekend in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics were dispatched after 1 p.m. on Sunday to the 4700 block of Germantown Pike on initial reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on felonious assault charges.

Dayton Police’s Violent Offender Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

