Police investigate reported shooting over the weekend in Dayton

DAYTON — Police investigated a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike after 1 p.m.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

At least one medic was called to the scene.

Jail records indicate a male was arrested in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike at approximately 4:40 p.m. He faces a preliminary charge of felonious assault.

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information on this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Germantown Pike Shooting





©2024 Cox Media Group