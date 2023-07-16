Man hospitalized after motorcycle crashes out on I-75 in Miami Co.

TIPP CITY — A man was hospitalized after his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 75 in Miami County late Saturday night.

The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol and Tipp City Police were dispatched to Interstate 75 northbound to County Road 25A at 11:49 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash, dispatch for state troopers confirmed.

State troopers found a motorcycle crashed out on the interstate ramp with a male driver claiming a leg injury and a possible head injury. As a result, medics were also dispatched to the scene and transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital for further care. The severity of his injury remained unknown.

Dispatchers were unaware of whether the man wore a safety helmet during the crash. The cause of the crash remained unknown as well.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash with Tipp City Police assisting with the traffic.





