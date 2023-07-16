At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Westbound U.S. 35 in Dayton; Left lane open

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized following a crash on Westbound U.S. 35 in Dayton Saturday night.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 9:49 p.m. to the area of WB U.S. 35 near Interstate 75 on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The right lanes are currently closed, according to OHGO cameras.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a semi and gray car were involved in the crash.

A person was also reportedly laying in the middle of the road.

Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

