Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Champaign County factory

URBANA — A man was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle near a factory in Champaign early Tuesday morning.

>>1 seriously hurt, 1 arrested after motorcycle crash in Clayton

Urbana Police and medics were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. to Rittal America Manufacturing near State Route 55 on initial reports of a crash, according to Champaign County dispatchers.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a female caller said a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist swerved out of the way and then hit the road.

“His helmet went flying and he’s got blood all over his face,” she said.

The caller said the male motorcyclist was breathing and talking.

Medics transported him to the hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group