Man hospitalized after Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A Huntsville man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Logan County Monday.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 130 and County Road 37, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

According to the report, a 2002 black Ford F-150 was traveling south of County Road 130. After being stopped behind a semi that was stopped in the middle of the intersection, it turned into the northbound lane.

As it was turning, the truck was hit by a 1989 black Ford Mustang that was traveling north.

The truck hit a stop sign after being hit by the Mustang.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, but the driver of the Mustang, a 60-year-old man, was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

