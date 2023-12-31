Man hospitalized after crash in Shelby County Saturday night

SHELBY COUNTY — A man is hospitalized after a crash on State Route 47 near Sidney Saturday night.

Around 10:44 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to SR 47 west of Hardin-Wapak Road west of Sidney on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation showed that a Sedan driven by 26-year-old Christopher Chase Hodge for Muncie Indiana was traveling eastbound on SR 47 when Hodge drove off the right side of the roadway. The car continued off the roadway until it hit a tree and overturned.

Hodge was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries.

Failure to wear a seat belt and alcohol are suspected factors in this crash. The crash is being investigated by OSHP.

