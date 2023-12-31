Careflight responds to car crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Careflight was called to respond to a car crash in Shelby County Saturday night, a Shelby County dispatcher confirmed.

Multiple police and medics responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. on State Route 47, west of Sidney.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle and then transported to a local hospital by helicopter, the dispatcher confirmed.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates this is a one-vehicle crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn the person’s current condition and what caused this crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.









