Man hospitalized after crash involving overturned trailer in Darke County

YORK TOWNSHIP — A man is hospitalized following a crash involving an overturned trailer in Darke County early Monday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 12:26 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 47 on initial reports of a crash, a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Lance Harrison, 35, of Union City, was driving a Red 2001 Ford F-150 eastbound on State Route 47 when he failed to yield the right way and struck another truck, according to a preliminary investigation.

Dustin Nobbe, 27, of Batesville, Indiana, was driving a silver 2013 Dodge Ram and pulling a trailer.

The trucks collided and caused the trailer of Nobbe’s truck to overturn in the roadway, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported Harrison to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by Ansonia Fire and Ansonia Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.

