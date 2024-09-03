Man hit, killed while standing outside disabled semi on exit ramp

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Miamisburg man is dead after he was hit while standing outside his disabled truck last week.

On Aug. 30 around 10:15 a.m. Springdale police were called to the exit ramp from eastbound I-275 to Springfield Pike for a crash.

An investigation found that Darren Hayes, 57, was standing outside his truck when a man driving a semi-tractor trailer went into the shoulder, hitting him, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The crash knocked Hayes to the ground, trapping him under his truck.

Springdale police said they were able to get Hayes from beneath the truck but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

According to Hayes’ obituary, he was born in Dayton and lived in Miamisburg.

A funeral will be held for Hayes at Dalton Funeral Home on Sept. 14.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

