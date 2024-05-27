Man found dead in water in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND — A dead body was found in a creek in eastern Ohio Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Cleveland Metroparks Police were investigating, according to News 5, after a fisherman notified law enforcement about what looked like a body in the water.

Cleveland Division of Fire dispatchers said they received a call about the body around 11:30 a.m., WOIO reported.

Fox 8 reported that the body was found in the area where Euclid Creek runs into Lake Erie behind Wildwood Lane.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Willie Hutchinson, 63, of East Cleveland, WOIO reported.

Hutchinson’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Cleveland Metroparks Police are handling the investigation.

