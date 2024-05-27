1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Warren County Sunday night.
Around 9:56 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Lebanon Post were dispatched to Settlymyre Rd in Warren County on reports of a crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 19-year-old Brittney Shockley of Clarksville was driving northwest on Settlemyre Rd.
While negotiating a curve, the car traveled off the left side of the roadway, then across the roadway, and went off the right side.
The car then overturned, ejecting the two passengers, 17-year-old Jason Flint of Blanchester and a 15-year-old.
Flint was pronounced dead at the scene. Shockley was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Flint and the 15-year-old passenger were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.
