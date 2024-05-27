1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Warren County Sunday night.

Around 9:56 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Lebanon Post were dispatched to Settlymyre Rd in Warren County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 19-year-old Brittney Shockley of Clarksville was driving northwest on Settlemyre Rd.

While negotiating a curve, the car traveled off the left side of the roadway, then across the roadway, and went off the right side.

The car then overturned, ejecting the two passengers, 17-year-old Jason Flint of Blanchester and a 15-year-old.

Flint was pronounced dead at the scene. Shockley was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flint and the 15-year-old passenger were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

