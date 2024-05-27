Man dead, 3 others hurt after Ohio shooting

CLEVELAND — A man is dead, and three others are hurt after a shooting Sunday morning in Ohio.

Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue at around 3 a.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Officers found three men and a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene, Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said.

Medics transported all victims to the hospital.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Tavon Thompson, WOIO said.

“This senseless act of violence does not and will not define our great city,” said Chief Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond. “We will utilize all our technological resources to piece together this incident, and our investigators will work to find answers for those affected by this senseless act.”

No arrests have been made, and motive has been revealed, according to Diaz.

The shooting remains under investigation.

