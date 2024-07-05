Man found dead in vacant Dayton home identified

DAYTON — A 29-year-old man found dead this week in a vacant home in Dayton has been identified.

Jordan Jones was identified Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>> PHOTOS: 1 dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting on N. Main Street. When they got there, a passerby told officers something might have happened on W. Helena Street.

Police entered a vacant house on W. Helena Street and found Jones dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating Jones’ death.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dayton Police by calling (937) 333-COPS, or if you wish to remain anonymous call (937) 222-STOP.





©2024 Cox Media Group