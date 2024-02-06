Man formally charged for road rage confrontation that led to woman shot in head

DAYTON — A man accused of firing shots at a woman during a road rage confrontation in Dayton has been indicted.

Jayden Matthews was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

As News Center 7 previously reported, On Jan. 21 a couple was driving together on Woodley Drive in Dayton when they got in a road rage incident with a white sedan, according to the police report.

The driver of the white sedan fired rounds into the couple’s car hitting a woman in the head.

The next day officers stopped Matthews near where the shooting was.

He was driving a white Ford Fusion and had a gun on him.

An analysis found that this gun matched the weapon used to shoot the woman, the police report states.

The woman also showed officers a video of a white Ford Fusion that matched Matthew’s following her and her boyfriend before the shooting.

Matthews was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail where he remains in custody without bond.

We will continue to follow this story.









