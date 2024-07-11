Driver formally charged for OVI crash that killed Miamisburg man

CENTERVILLE — A Hillsboro man has been formally charged in connection to a crash that killed a Miamisburg man earlier this year.

Jonathan Elkins, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner identifies man killed in Centerville crash

On the evening of Feb. 2, Elkins was driving his 2005 Ford F-250 eastbound on W. Social Road in Centerville when he crossed over the median and started to lose control, according to a Centerville Police crash report. Elkins then hit a 2017 Ford Fusion which had been going westbound on W. Social Road.

The driver of the Fusion, 64-year-old Mark Pike, Jr., was killed in the crash.

Elkins was taken to Kettering Health Washington Twp. for minor injuries.

Elkins’ blood-alcohol content was .104, according to the report.

