Man formally charged in deadly shooting of 22-year-old lawn care worker

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing a landscaper during an argument over grass clippings has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Travis Jackson was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jackson was at his home along Indiana Avenue last Thursday.

Tanner Staggs, 22, was working on landscaping at a neighbor’s house at the time.

Dayton police said Jackson came out of his home and argued with Staggs over grass and dirt on his car from the landscaping work.

Police said it ended with Jackson shooting and killing Staggs.

Jackson’s lawyer previously told News Center 7 that he believes it was self-defense.

“I believe the assault was significant enough that he nearly lost consciousness. And so that’s what we believe. Again, it’s so early in the investigation. We’re unpacking information, but that’s the information that we have at this point. That this is a case of self-defense. Our client was at his residence. He was lawfully present where he was, and a conversation turned aggressive. And then became violent, unfortunately, where he was assaulted,” Defense lawyer Anthony VanNoy said.

Jackson remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Jackson is due next in court on Oct. 23.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Tanner Staggs (Dunham's Lawn Care LLC)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group