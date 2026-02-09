Man formally charged after allegedly stabbing man who said his apartment was dirty

EATON — A man accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Eaton has been formally charged.

Gabriel Daniels was indicted by a Preble County grand jury on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and resisting arrest.

On Jan. 9, police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street just before 9 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Gabriel Daniels and tried to take him into custody.

He resisted arrest and fought with officers, according to court documents.

Once Daniels was taken into custody, officers worked to treat the victim, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.

Court documents allege that the victim was talking with Daniels about the condition of his apartment and said that it needed to be cleaned.

Without saying anything, Daniels went to a display of “bayonet-style knives” on the wall, got one, and began stabbing the victim, according to court documents.

Police said Daniels then turned his attention to a witness who was able to get away and call 911.

The victim has been released from the hospital, police said.

Daniels is booked in the Preble County Jail.

