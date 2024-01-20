Man flown to hospital after 25-foot fall at Troy manufacturer

TROY — A man is in the hospital after falling over 20 feet in Troy on Saturday.

First responders were called out to Clopay Corporation on W. Market Street around noon on reports of an injury.

Troy fire officials told News Center 7 that a worker was injured after falling approximately 25 feet.

That man was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not initially made available.

