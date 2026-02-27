Man facing federal charges after investigation into sexual abuse of 3-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is now facing federal charges in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Houck, 20, on Feb. 15 after an investigation into the reported sexual abuse of a 3-year-old.

Now he is facing charges in federal court.

Documents allege that Houck created sexually explicit videos involving the child.

Initial forensic review of Houck’s cell phones revealed that Houck also allegedly traded child pornography with other individuals online on platforms like Snapchat.

Earlier this month, Houck allegedly messaged online with a man about the possibility of meeting up to find children with whom to engage in sexually explicit conduct together.

Houck was originally arrested on local charges of gross sexual imposition, voyeurism, pandering obscenity, and child endangering.

He is now charged federally with producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

