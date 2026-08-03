Man facing dozens of charges after CSAM allegedly found on Google account

DAYTON — A man is facing dozens of child pornography charges after an investigation in Dayton.

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Donte Franklin was indicted on 54 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information that Franklin allegedly had Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM).

They passed the information along to the Dayton Police Department.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Franklin’s electronic devices and allegedly found dozens of images on his Google account.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Franklin, according to the spokesperson.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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