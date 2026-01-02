Man facing charges for reportedly killing security guard outside of Ohio restaurant

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing a security guard outside of a Northern Ohio restaurant is facing formal charges.

Dlyan Stalnecker was indicted by a Lake County grand jury on aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

Police in Painesville told WOIO that a local business owner, later identified as Bo Martin, was working security at Johnny Gringo Restaurant when he was shot on Nov. 22, 2025.

Bystanders restrained the suspect, Stalnecker, until officers were able to get to the scene.

Martin was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

