Man facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill FBI agents

SPRINGFIELD — A local man is facing charges after investigators say he threatened to kill FBI agents.

Samuel Adam Malachi Yeargan of Springfield is facing a charge of interstate communications with a threat to injure, according to federal documents.

On Dec. 27, 2025, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a message that contained threats to FBI facilities in southern Ohio.

The message said, “I’m taking my vehicle and driving into the building of the FBI in Columbus Ohio.”

Investigators said the language in the threat was similar to previous threats they’ve received from Yeargan.

The FBI located Yeargan in Springfield and spoke with him.

During an interview, he told the FBI that he believes a communication device has been implanted in his body, and the device told him to commit acts of violence.

Yeargan admitted to submitting the tip on Dec. 27 and also claimed that he had gone in person to the FBI building in Columbus to discuss his complaint about the communication device, according to court documents.

Yeargan had submitted around 200 “tips” to the FBI since April 2022, according to the FBI.

Messages submitted in November allegedly stated “I’m going to take the lives of federal agents” and “I’m going to take the lives of federal agents.”

Yeargan is currently booked in the Shelby County Jail.

