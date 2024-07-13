Man facing arson charges after fire at Kettering home indicted

KETTERING — A man accused of intentionally setting a fire inside a Kettering home has been formally charged.

Nicholas Flowers, 35, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters, officers respond to house fire in Kettering

The charges stem from a fire on July 3 in the 2100 block of E. Bataan Drive.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the firefighters were called to the home just after 12:30 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

Flowers has been accused of setting a fire in the basement of the home while two people were sleeping in the home, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Kettering Police were contacted later that morning by Electronic Home Detention, who told them where Flowers was based on his ankle monitor’s location, Officer Cynthia James, public information officer for Kettering Police, told News Center 7.

>> Investigation into 7 inmate deaths at county jail finds violations of state standards

Police then went to an address on S. Smithville Road in Dayton where Flowers “eventually exited the home per officers’ commands and was taken into custody.” He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

He was released from the hospital and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on July 4. He remains held there on a $375,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned on July 16.

©2024 Cox Media Group