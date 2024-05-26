Man drowns while fishing in Ohio lake

SUMMIT COUNTY — A man drowned in an Ohio lake while fishing early Sunday morning.

Springfield Township Police Chief Jack Simone said an officer jumped into the lake at 1:18 a.m. after the man’s fishing partner informed him of the situation, WOIO reported. The officer was unable to find the victim.

Water rescue crews responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. and found the body of 44-year-old John Wisener, of Akron, in approximately seven feet of water, according to WOIO. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to investigators, Wisener was fishing in a boat when he fell into the lake for an unknown reason.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office took the body for further examination.

