Man, dog rescued after spending 2 hours in Ohio ravine

SOUTH EUCLID, Cuyahoga County — A man and his dog were rescued from a ravine east of Cleveland Tuesday evening.

According to a social media post from the South Euclid Fire Department, crews responded to reports at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The man was trying to catch his dog that had gotten away and ended up in the ravine.

He couldn’t get back up due to the steep incline and was stuck about 20 feet from the top, the post said.

The man was calling for help for two hours before a nearby resident heard him and called 911.

When crews arrived, they determined they would need to rappel down to get the man and his dog.

The post said the Heights Hillcrest Technical Rescue Team was called to the scene to help.

A Tech Team member from the South Euclid Fire Department rappelled down and rescued the man and his dog.

No one was injured in this incident.

