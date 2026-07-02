Man dies after car goes airborne off I-71 overpass

WARREN COUNTY — A California man is dead after crashing a car off an overpass in Warren County on Thursday.

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The crash began on northbound Interstate 71 near mile marker 23 in Deerfield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2026 Kia K4 was going north on I-71 when it went off the left side of the roadway and hit the concrete bridge overpass.

The Kia then went over the overpass and went airborne between the northbound and southbound bridge overpasses of I-71.

While airborne, troopers said the Kia hit a utility pole and then landed on Western Row Road.

The driver, Isaias Zepeda, 25, San Bernardino, California, died from his injuries at the scene.

Zepeda’s passenger, a 30-year-old California man, was transported to UC West Chester Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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