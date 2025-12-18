Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND — A 79-year-old man died Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Richmond.

Police and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in the 800 block of North E Street around 8:41 p.m., according to the Richmond Police Department.

An initial investigation shows a man, identified as Douglas Keeton, of Richmond, was trying to cross the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle.

Keeton was taken to Reid Health in critical condition, but later died from his injuries at the hospital.

While preliminary information doesn’t indicate that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, they were still transported for a blood draw. Those results are pending.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Keeton’s family during this incredibly difficult time. This is a tragic loss, and we ask our community to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve,” Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

The crash remains under investigation.

