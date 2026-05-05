Man dead after shooting on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Someone shot a man and left him for dead on a sidewalk along a busy road.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is following this story. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Multiple 911 calls brought officers to the 500 block of North Gettysburg around 4:17 a.m.

“I heard shots. Send somebody right now,” the caller told dispatchers.

Lt. Eric Sheldon with DPD said that officers found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

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“On Gettysburg, somebody is dead on the sidewalk. I did not stop, I was riding past. There’s a body with blood everywhere,” a caller told dispatchers.

DPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

News Center 7 knocked on doors in the neighborhood.

Three neighbors said they heard something early Tuesday but were too afraid to step outside their homes.

Investigators have not released anything about the shooter or the identity of the man killed.

We will continue to follow this story.

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