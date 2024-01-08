Man dead after crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man is dead after a crash in Richmond Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 300 block of North 20th Street at approximately 8:40 a.m., according to a release from the Richmond Police Department.

Preliminary indications show that a Northbound White Dodge Caravan veered off of the road to the west and hit a guy wire from a utility pole before coming to a rest, the police department said.

Officers found the driver, who was later identified as Phillip Bailey, 45, of Richmond, unresponsive in the vehicle.

Bailey was transported to Reid Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The police department said the crash does not appear to be weather-related.

Police believe Bailey suffered a medical incident before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

