Man convicted for stealing over $32M in tax refund, wire fraud scheme

BEAVERCREEK — A man has been convicted for his role in a multimillion-dollar tax refund fraud scheme.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A federal judge found Christopher Dowtin, 49, of Georgia, guilty of wire fraud and theft of public funds, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

Dowtin fraudulently converted two businesses’ IRS accounts to his name and address. He then received tax refund checks, which were paid out to these businesses.

One of the refunds was for more than $32 million.

TRENDING STORIES:

The IRS reportedly processed eight Change of Address or Responsible party-business forms in Dec. 2024 for the two companies.

When the requests were completed, Dowtin received two tax refund checks for those companies.

Dowtin took the checks to a Morgan Stanley Office in Beavercreek and “attempted to negotiate the funds into a brokerage account in a trust in his name,” the spokesperson said.

“The affidavit details that Dowtin told the Morgan Stanley financial advisor that the two companies were paying him for illegally using his ‘personhood.’ He said the payments owed to him had been transferred to him from the IRS. The financial advisor verified that the checks were valid U.S. Treasury checks,” the spokesperson added.

Morgan Stanley contacted the Secret Service and IRS regarding both the suspicious nature of the checks and Dowtin’s supporting paperwork in February 2025.

Law enforcement seized the checks, and Dowtin was arrested in April 2025.

He could face up to 30 years in prison for his convictions.

Two months after Dowtin was arrested, Bondary McCall, 64, of Georgia, filed a false lien claiming that Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose owed Dowtin $32 million, according to the spokesperson.

Judge Rose was initially presiding over Dowtin’s fraud case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice found McCall guilty of filing a false lien against a U.S. district court judge on March 9.

He could face up to 10 years in prison for his conviction.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group