Man charged with murder of 5-month-old Ohio girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 5-month-old girl on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Police told our news partners at WBNS that the Madison Township Fire Department responded to reports of an infant having trouble breathing shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She died several hours later on Monday evening.

Court records obtained by WBNS show that the infant’s death was caused by severe blunt force trauma to the head.

The information initially given to detectives on the injuries the infant suffered was not consistent with the evidence found by doctors during an exam.

Glenn McIntosh, 32, was reportedly in charge of the infant when the injuries happened. He was interviewed by detectives and later charged with murder.

McIntosh was booked into the Franklin County Jail, where he remains, according to online jail records.

