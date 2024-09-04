Man charged with assault, shots fired in Harrison Township pleads guilty

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man charged with an assault and shots fired incident in Harrison Township has pleaded guilty.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jayzon Wagner, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in a plea agreement, according to court documents.
He faces up to $25,000 in fines.
The court agreed to sentence Wagner between 33 to 54 months in prison and he will forfeit his handguns, court documents said.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Wagner allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun in the 1900 block of Gant Drive on May 28.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the victim and multiple shell casings.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Human remains found near major Ohio interstate
- PHOTOS: Most Wanted Suspects in the Miami Valley
- Longtime local restaurant closing to focus on catering, rentals
They learned that during the reported assault, Wagner allegedly fired shots and then left the scene.
Soon after, deputies discovered several rounds hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom and two rounds were found in the child’s room. At the time of the incident, a child and two adults were sleeping in these rooms. No one was hit by the gunfire.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man formally charged after alleged assault, shots fired in Harrison Township
On May 31, deputies found Wagner’s car near North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road.
According to a previous News Center 7 report, Wagner led deputies on a short pursuit, but crashed into a parked vehicle and took off on foot.
>>RELATED: Man arrested days after alleged assault, shots fired in Montgomery County
Deputies found Wagner in a nearby apartment and arrested him.
He is in Montgomery County Jail and scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]