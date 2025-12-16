Man charged after false report of shooting at local church

TROTWOOD — A man is facing charges after police said he falsely reported a shooting at a Trotwood church.

Amere Akbar was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of swatting and inducing panic.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to Summit Christian Church on Denlinger Road on Nov. 11 for reports of people “actively shooting firearms behind the church.”

When they got to the scene, the church was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Police were able to quickly determine that the report was unfounded and that there was no threat.

Akbar is not in custody and is set to be arraigned on Dec. 30.

