Man changes plea for charges connected to deadly shooting at Miami County park

TROY — The man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old at a Piqua park plead guilty to murder charges on Wednesday.

Cory Miller, 21, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

Miller entered this plea as part of a plea agreement, therefore his remaining charges and gun specifications have been dismissed.

He is charged with shooting and killing Deacon Graham, 18, at Fountain Park in Piqua in August 2023. One other person was also injured in this shooting.

Piqua police previously told News Center 7 that this was an isolated incident and that there was an altercation that happened before the shooting.

A Miami County Common Pleas Court judge accepted Miller’s pleas on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Both parties recommend a prison sentence “of life with parole eligibility after 30 years,” court documents read.

Miller will be sentenced in October.

