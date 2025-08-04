Local

Man arrested for OVI after crashing into mailbox, utility pole in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man was arrested on OVI charges after he crashed into a mailbox and a utility pole in Darke County Sunday night.

Around 6:21 p.m. Sunday, Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of SR 571 West in Greenville on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Justin Taylor of Greenville was traveling southeast-bound on SR 571 West.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, entered the ditch, and struck a utility pole.

While on scene, Taylor presented several indicators of being under the influence of alcohol, according to deputies.

Taylor was not injured as a result of the crash.

Taylor was placed under arrest for suspicion of Operating a Vehicle while under the Influence of Alcohol (OVI) and was taken to Darke County Jail.

He later submitted to a breathalyzer test and was booked into jail.

Taylor is being charged with two counts of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, and Failure to Control a Motor Vehicle, a minor misdemeanor.

He has since posted bond pending his arraignment with the Darke County Municipal Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

